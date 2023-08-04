Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023:3000+ Constable posts notified, apply from Aug 7
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023: 3578 Constable posts, application process begins on August 7. Apply at police.rajasthan.gov.in.
Office of the Director General of Police Rajasthan Jaipur has notified 3578 Constable posts. The application process will commence on August 7 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 27. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates will be able to edit their applications from August 28 to August 30.
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from unreserved/OBC (creamy layer)/outside of the state must pay a fee of Rs600, whereas candidates from reserved/OBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS categories must pay a fee of ₹400.
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3578 constable vacancies.
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates applying for recruitment to the posts of Rajasthan Police Constable must have passed Senior Secondary or 12th class or its equivalent from a recognized school/education board.
For Rajasthan Police Telecom, candidates must have passed Senior Secondary or 12th class or its equivalent in Science with Physics and Mathematics/ Computer from recognized School/Education Board.
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Candidates will be able to apply online through the official websites at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates can check the detailed Rajasthan police constable posts notification below: