Office of the Director General of Police Rajasthan Jaipur has notified 3578 Constable posts. The application process will commence on August 7 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 27. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023:3000+ Constable posts notified, apply from Aug 7

Candidates will be able to edit their applications from August 28 to August 30.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from unreserved/OBC (creamy layer)/outside of the state must pay a fee of Rs600, whereas candidates from reserved/OBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS categories must pay a fee of ₹400.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3578 constable vacancies.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates applying for recruitment to the posts of Rajasthan Police Constable must have passed Senior Secondary or 12th class or its equivalent from a recognized school/education board.

For Rajasthan Police Telecom, candidates must have passed Senior Secondary or 12th class or its equivalent in Science with Physics and Mathematics/ Computer from recognized School/Education Board.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates will be able to apply online through the official websites at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can check the detailed Rajasthan police constable posts notification below: