Home / Education / Employment News / Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 9712 Level 1, 2 posts

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 9712 Level 1, 2 posts

employment news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 02:19 PM IST

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023 registration begins today, January 31, 2023. Candidates can apply for 9712 Level 1, 2 posts through direct link given below.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 9712 Level 1, 2 posts
Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 9712 Level 1, 2 posts
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Secondary Education, Government of Rajasthan has started the registration process for Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023 on January 31, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Level 1 and Level 2 Assistant Teacher posts can apply online through the official site of State Recruitment Portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is till March 1, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9712 Level 1 and Level 2 Assistant Teacher posts will be filled up. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of State Recruitment Portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on Assistant Teacher recruitment link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents if required.
  • Once done, make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates of general category will have to pay 100/- as application fees, 70/- for Rajasthan economically weaker class category, 60/- for SC/ST and PwD category. The application fees should be paid through online mode.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
teaching sarkari naukri
teaching sarkari naukri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out