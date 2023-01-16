Home / Education / Employment News / Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration for 9712 posts begins Jan 31

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration for 9712 posts begins Jan 31

employment news
Published on Jan 16, 2023 12:38 PM IST

Rajasthan government will recruit 9712 posts of Assistant Teacher in the state. The registration process begins on January 31, 2023.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Secondary Education, Government of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Secondary Education, Rajasthan at educationsector.rajasthan.gov.in.

The registration process begins on January 31 and will close on March 1, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 9712 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Non TSP

  • Assistant Teacher: 9108 posts

TSP Area

  • Assistant Teacher: 604 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates of general category will have to pay 100/- as application fees, 70/- for Rajasthan economically weaker class category, 60/- for SC/ST and PwD category. The application fees should be paid through online mode.

How to Apply

To apply for the posts, candidates will have to login to Rajasthan SSO website and fill in the details. Make the payment of application fees and click on submit. The link to apply will be activated on January 31. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Rajasthan Education Sector.

Detailed Notification for TSP Area

Detailed Notification for Non TSP Area

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
