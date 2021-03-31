IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / RBI Office attendant admit card 2021 released at rbi.org.in, here's direct link
RBI Office attendant admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
RBI Office attendant admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

RBI Office attendant admit card 2021 released at rbi.org.in, here's direct link

  • RBI Office attendant admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the RBI Office attendant recruitment 2021 can download their admit cards online at rbi.org.in on or before April 10, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 05:19 PM IST

RBI Office attendant admit card 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released the call letter for the recruitment of office attendants on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the RBI Office attendant recruitment 2021 can download their admit cards online at rbi.org.in on or before April 10, 2021.

The bank will conduct the recruitment examination on April 9 and 10, 2021.

Direct link to download RBI Office attendant admit card 2021.

How to download RBI Office attendant admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in

On the homepage, go to the 'current vacancies' section and click on the 'call letter' link

Click on the link that reads, "Recruitment for the post of Office Attendants (2020) - Online Exam Call Letter and Information Handout"

Click on the link to download the admit card

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The RBI Office attendant admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reserve bank of india rbi recruitment admit cards hall tickets call letters + 3 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP