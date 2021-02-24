RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021: 841 vacancies on offer

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday invited online applications for the recruitment of Office Attendant on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.gov.in on or before March 15, 2021.

The bank will conduct the recruitment examination on April 9 and 10, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 841 vacancies, out of which, 454 vacancies are for the general category, 211 for OBC, 76 for EWS, 75 for ST, and 25 for the SC category.

A candidate applying for the RBI office attendant recruitment 2021 should have passed 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from the concerned State/UT coming under the Regional Jurisdiction of the Recruiting Office.

Candidates belonging to the OBC/EWS/General category are required to pay an application fee of ₹450. For SC/ST/PwBD/EXS candidates, the registration fee is ₹50.

