RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 14 Manager and other posts

Reserve Bank of India Services Board has invited applications from candidates to apply for Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 4, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 14 posts in the organization.

The examination will be conducted on March 6, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’: 2 Posts

Manager (Technical-Civil): 6 Posts

Manager (Technical-Electrical): 3 Posts

Library Professionals (Assistant Librarian) in Grade ‘A’: 1 Post

Architect in Grade ‘A’: 1 Post

Curator on full time contract for RBI Museum at Kolkata: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through <strong>Detailed Notification Available Here.&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

The application fees for General/ OBC/ EWS category is ₹600/-, for SC/ST/ PwBD category is ₹100/-. The Fee/ Intimation charges waiver is only for those employees of RBI (Staff Candidates) who satisfy the eligibility criteria separately stipulated by the Bank. Fee/Intimation charges once paid will NOT be refunded on any account.