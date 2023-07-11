Home / Education / Employment News / RBI Recruitment: Last date to apply for Consultant, Analyst, Specialist posts

RBI Recruitment: Last date to apply for Consultant, Analyst, Specialist posts

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 11, 2023 10:00 AM IST

Interested candidates can apply for these contractual posts on opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Recruitment 2023: Reserve Bank of India will close online applications for Consultants, Subject Specialists and Analysts posts today, July 11. Interested candidates can apply for these contractual posts on opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Recruitment: Last date to apply for Consultant, Analyst, Specialist posts (mint)
RBI Recruitment: Last date to apply for Consultant, Analyst, Specialist posts (mint)

This recruitment drive aims to fill 66 vacancies in the organisation.

Eligibility criteria: Eligibility criteria, age limit are different for each post. Click here for further information.

Selection process: Candidates will be selected through preliminary screening/shortlisting, followed by documents verification and interview.

Application fee: The application fee is 600 for general, OBC and EWS candidates. For SC, ST and PwBD candidates, the fee is 100. RBI staff who want to participate in this recruitment drive do not have to pay any fee.

Direct link to apply

How to apply for RBI recruitment

  1. Open the link given above.
  2. Now, click on the registration form link.
  3. Now, fill the form and get your login credentials.
  4. Login, fill the form and make payment of the fee.
  5. Submit and take a printout of the final page.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out