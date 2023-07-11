RBI Recruitment 2023: Reserve Bank of India will close online applications for Consultants, Subject Specialists and Analysts posts today, July 11. Interested candidates can apply for these contractual posts on opportunities.rbi.org.in. RBI Recruitment: Last date to apply for Consultant, Analyst, Specialist posts (mint)

This recruitment drive aims to fill 66 vacancies in the organisation.

Eligibility criteria: Eligibility criteria, age limit are different for each post. Click here for further information.

Selection process: Candidates will be selected through preliminary screening/shortlisting, followed by documents verification and interview.

Application fee: The application fee is ₹600 for general, OBC and EWS candidates. For SC, ST and PwBD candidates, the fee is ₹100. RBI staff who want to participate in this recruitment drive do not have to pay any fee.

Direct link to apply

How to apply for RBI recruitment

Open the link given above. Now, click on the registration form link. Now, fill the form and get your login credentials. Login, fill the form and make payment of the fee. Submit and take a printout of the final page.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON