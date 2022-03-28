Home / Education / Employment News / RCFL recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 137 vacancies, direct link here
employment news

RCFL recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 137 vacancies, direct link here

  • The application process to fill 135 vacancies of Trainee and Jr Fireman in Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) will end today, March 28.
RCFL recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 137 vacancies, direct link here
RCFL recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 137 vacancies, direct link here
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 02:06 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The application process to fill 135 vacancies of Trainee and Jr Fireman in Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) will end today, March 28. Candidates can apply online through the official website of RCFL at www.rcfltd.com.

RCFL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: Out of 137 vacancies 133 vacancies are for the post of Operator (Chemical) Trainee and 4 Junior Fireman.

RCFL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee for the General, OBC, and EWS categories is 700 rupees. Candidates from the SC/ST/PWD/ExSM/Female categories do not have to pay an application fee.

Direct link to apply

RCFL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of RCFL at rcfltd.com

On the homepage click on' HR' then on ‘Recruitment’

Click on the apply link given against the advertisement

Register and log in 

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

check detailed notification here

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vacancy govt job jobs + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out