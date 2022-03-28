RCFL recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 137 vacancies, direct link here
The application process to fill 135 vacancies of Trainee and Jr Fireman in Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) will end today, March 28. Candidates can apply online through the official website of RCFL at www.rcfltd.com.
RCFL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: Out of 137 vacancies 133 vacancies are for the post of Operator (Chemical) Trainee and 4 Junior Fireman.
RCFL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee for the General, OBC, and EWS categories is 700 rupees. Candidates from the SC/ST/PWD/ExSM/Female categories do not have to pay an application fee.
RCFL recruitment 2022: How to apply
Visit the official website of RCFL at rcfltd.com
On the homepage click on' HR' then on ‘Recruitment’
Click on the apply link given against the advertisement
Register and log in
Fill the application form
Pay the application fee
Submit all the required documents
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
check detailed notification here
