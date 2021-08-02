Home / Education / Employment News / REC recruitment 2021: Apply for 25 managerial and other posts
REC recruitment 2021: Apply for 25 managerial and other posts

  • Rural Electrification Corporation Limited ( REC ) has invited applications for various posts of Manager, Deputy Manager, and other posts. Apply online at recindia.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 06:03 PM IST

Rural Electrification Corporation Limited ( REC ) has invited applications for various posts of Manager, Deputy Manager, and other posts. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of REC at recindia.nic.in and apply. The application process is underway and the last date to apply for the online application and the fee payment is August 16.

After submitting the application online, the candidate should take a print of the completed application, sign and send it along with all the relevant documents in an envelope duly super-scribed as ‘Application for the post of ………..’ so as to reach Dy. Officer (HR) not later than 26 August. 2021 at the address given below:

REC World Headquarters, I-4, City Center, Sector-29, Gurugram, HARYANA

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies

REC recruitment 2021 vacancy details:

Dy. General Manager ( Finance & Accounts )-1;Chief Manager ( Engineering )- 2; Manager ( Engineering )-4; Deputy Manager ( Engineering )-5; Deputy Manager ( Information Technology )-1; Assistant Manager ( Engineering )-6; Assistant Manager (I information )-2;Officer ( Secretarial )-1; Assistant Officer ( Secretarial )-2; Assistant Officer ( Rajbhasha )-1.

REC Recruitment Application fee: Candidates have to pay the application fee of 1000.

Candidates from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Persons with Disabilities, and internal candidates are exempted from paying the Application Fee.

REC recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of REC at https://www.recindia.nic.in/

Click on the career tab

Register by using EmailId and Mobile number

Now login using the registered email id and mobile number

Fill the application form

Upload all the relevant documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Check detailed notification below

