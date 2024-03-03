 RFCL recruitment 2024: Apply for Engineer, MO and other posts till March 31 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / RFCL recruitment 2024: Apply for Engineer, MO and other posts till March 31

RFCL recruitment 2024: Apply for Engineer, MO and other posts till March 31

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 03, 2024 12:33 PM IST

RFCL invites applications for Engineer, Senior Chemist, and Medical Officer posts.

Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL) has invited applications for Engineer, Senior Chemist, Medical Officer and other posts. The application process commenced on March 2, and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is March 3. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.rfcl.co.in.

Apply Now for RFCL Recruitment 2024: Engineer, Chemist, MO Posts Open
Apply Now for RFCL Recruitment 2024: Engineer, Chemist, MO Posts Open

Direct link to apply

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

RFCL recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 27 vacancies.

Details:

Engineer (E-1) chemical: 11

Engineer (E-1) Mechanical: 5

Engineer (E-1) Electrical: 2

Engineer (E-1) Instrumentation: 1

Senior Chemist (E-1) Chemical Lab: 2

Accounts Officer (E-1) Finance & Accounts: 5

Medical Officer (E-1) Medical: 1

RFCL recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years, except for the Medical Officer posts. For the MO Posts, the maximum age should be 35 years.

RFCL recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates have to pay 700 as an applictaion fee. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ExSM/ Departmental candidates are not required to pay any Application Fee.

RFCL recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.rfcl.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the “Recruitment of Experienced Professionals (E-1 Level) - Advertisement No. Rectt/05/2024”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the Apply link

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Pay the applictaion fee

Take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On