RFCL recruitment 2024: Apply for Engineer, MO and other posts till March 31
RFCL invites applications for Engineer, Senior Chemist, and Medical Officer posts.
Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL) has invited applications for Engineer, Senior Chemist, Medical Officer and other posts. The application process commenced on March 2, and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is March 3. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.rfcl.co.in.
RFCL recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 27 vacancies.
Details:
Engineer (E-1) chemical: 11
Engineer (E-1) Mechanical: 5
Engineer (E-1) Electrical: 2
Engineer (E-1) Instrumentation: 1
Senior Chemist (E-1) Chemical Lab: 2
Accounts Officer (E-1) Finance & Accounts: 5
Medical Officer (E-1) Medical: 1
RFCL recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years, except for the Medical Officer posts. For the MO Posts, the maximum age should be 35 years.
RFCL recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹700 as an applictaion fee. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ExSM/ Departmental candidates are not required to pay any Application Fee.
RFCL recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at www.rfcl.co.in
On the homepage, click on the career tab
Next, click on the “Recruitment of Experienced Professionals (E-1 Level) - Advertisement No. Rectt/05/2024”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Click on the Apply link
Fill out the applictaion form
Upload all the required details
Pay the applictaion fee
Take print for future reference.