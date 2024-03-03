RFCL recruitment 2024: Apply for Engineer, MO and other posts till March 31

Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL) has invited applications for Engineer, Senior Chemist, Medical Officer and other posts. The application process commenced on March 2, and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is March 3. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.rfcl.co.in. Apply Now for RFCL Recruitment 2024: Engineer, Chemist, MO Posts Open

Direct link to apply

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

RFCL recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 27 vacancies.

Details:

Engineer (E-1) chemical: 11

Engineer (E-1) Mechanical: 5

Engineer (E-1) Electrical: 2

Engineer (E-1) Instrumentation: 1

Senior Chemist (E-1) Chemical Lab: 2

Accounts Officer (E-1) Finance & Accounts: 5

Medical Officer (E-1) Medical: 1

RFCL recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years, except for the Medical Officer posts. For the MO Posts, the maximum age should be 35 years.

RFCL recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹700 as an applictaion fee. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ExSM/ Departmental candidates are not required to pay any Application Fee.

RFCL recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.rfcl.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the “Recruitment of Experienced Professionals (E-1 Level) - Advertisement No. Rectt/05/2024”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the Apply link

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Pay the applictaion fee

Take print for future reference.