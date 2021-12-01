RPSC ASO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 218 posts, details here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Statistical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 20, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 218 posts in the organisation.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

At least a second class master’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics or Commerce OR Master degree in any of the above subject with one year diploma in Statistics from a recognized University established by law in India is needed to apply for the posts. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done through written exam. The written exam will comprise of two parts- Part A and Part B. Part A will comprise of general knowledge and Part B will be of Statistics, Economics and Mathematics. The exam duration will be for 2 hours.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should pay ₹500/- as application fees, OBC category candidates will have to pay ₹350/-, EWS category candidates ₹250/-.