RPSC FSO recruitment exam dates and exam city slips released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here's direct link
Jun 20, 2023 04:39 PM IST
Candidates download their exam centre details from the SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the city intimation slips for Food Safety Officer (FSO) examination today, June 20. Candidates can check their exam centre details from the SSO portal sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC FSO test will be conducted on June 27 from 10 am to 12 pm in a single shift.
The RPSC FSO exams admit cards will be available on the commission's website three days before the date of the examination.
Direct link to download RPSC exam city intimation slip
Direct link to check notification
RPSC exam city intimation slip 2023: Know how to download
Visit official the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in
Key in your registration details and login
Next, click on the exam centre link
Check your centre, download and take a printout.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.