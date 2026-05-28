Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS Recruitment 2026 notification. The Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam 2026 registration process will begin on June 4 and will close on July 3, 2026. RPSC RAS Recruitment 2026: Notification released for 607 posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, details here (File Photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 607 posts in the organisation. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the notification on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the exam must hold a degree of any of the universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grant Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government in consultation with the Commission.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 40 years of age.

Selection Process The selection process comprises two written tests- preliminary and main exam. The Preliminary Examination will consist of one paper, which will be of an objective type and carry a maximum of 200

marks. The examination is intended solely as a screening test. The Standard of the paper will be that of a Bachelor's Degree Level. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidates, who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination, will not be counted for determining their final order of merit

Application Fee The application fee is ₹600/- for General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of Backward Classes / Creamy Layer of Extremely Backward Classes. Candidates belonging to Reserved Category (SC/ST/BC-Non Creamy Layer/OBC-Non Creamy Layer/Economically Weaker Section/Sahariya Primitive Tribe) Candidates - Persons with Disabilities category will have to pay ₹400/- as application fee.

The application fee should be paid through online mode.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

Detailed Notification Here