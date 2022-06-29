RPSC recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 55 hospital care taker post

RPSC recruitment 2022: The application process for the vacancy of Hospital care taker issued by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will close on Wednesday, June 29. For interested candidates today is the last date to apply for the post. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC aims to recruit for a total of 55 Hospital Care Taker posts including 50 non-TSP and 5 TSP vacancies.

Candidates should be graduate and MBA/PGD ( regular course) in Hospital Management/ Administration/ Hospital and Health Care Management from a certified institute. Candidates must also have working knowledge of written Hindi (in Devanagari Script) and preferably knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted through interviews and screening may also take place if there is a heavy load of applications. Application fees for applicants from unreserved category is ₹350, fees for reserved category is ₹150, and for candidates belonging to EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer), fees is ₹250.

How to apply, check here

Visit the website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link ‘HOSPITAL CARE TAKER - 2022 (RPSC)’ under ongoing recruitments

Register on the single sign on portal

Apply for the post by filling in the application, uploading documents and paying fees

Submit application and download for future use

Direct link to apply on the portal, Click here.