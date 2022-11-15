Home / Education / Employment News / RPSC recruitment 2022: Marks released for various lecturer posts after interview

RPSC recruitment 2022: Marks released for various lecturer posts after interview

employment news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 03:37 PM IST

RPSC has released the marks for various lecturer posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the marks for various lecturer posts. Candidates can check the result on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check their result using their roll number and date of birth.

The marks has been released for the post of lecturer (Physics), (Mechanical Engineering), (Mathematics), (English), (Electrical Engineering), (Civil Engineering), (Chemistry).

Direct link to check the result

RPSC recruitment 2022: How to check marks

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the marks link

Key in your log in details

Your marks will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in recruitment
