RPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 181 Assistant Prosecution Officer posts from March 14

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer. The application process will commence on March 14, and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC Recruitment 2024:181 Assistant Prosecution Officer posts notified

RPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 181 Assistant Prosecution Officer posts.

RPSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 21 and 40 years as of January 1, 2025.

RPSC Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category applicants shall pay ₹400 at the time of application, while candidates from General/Unreserved categories must pay an examination fee of ₹600.

RPSC Recruitment 2024 examination fee: The examination scheme for recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer shall consist of an objective type preliminary examination and written Main Examination.

RPSC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a Law (Professional) degree or an integrated law course. Candidates should have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and knowledge of Rajasthani dialects and social customs of Rajasthan.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here for more details.