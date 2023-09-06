News / Education / Employment News / RPSC Recruitment: Apply for 533 Librarian, PT Instructor, AP posts from today

RPSC Recruitment: Apply for 533 Librarian, PT Instructor, AP posts from today

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 06, 2023 10:15 AM IST

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is going to start the application process for recruitment of 533 Librarian, Physical Training Instructor and Assistant Professor (Home Science) vacancies today, September 6. Interested candidates can apply for it on the official website of the commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application deadline is October 5.

Here are more details about the vacancies:

Librarian: 247 vacancies.

PT Instructor: 247

AP (Home Science): 39

Candidates should be 21-40 years old to apply for these posts. For Librarian and PT Instructor vacancies, the cut-off date for determining the age limit is January 1, 2024 and for the AP post, the cut-off date is July 1, 2023.

The application fee is for this recruitment drive is 600 for extremely backward classes, OBCs, and unreserved applicants.

For candidates in PwD, SC and ST categories, the application fee is 400.

For more details on eligibility, application process and the examination, check the notification.

