RPSC releases exam dates for 16000+ Sr. Teacher, School Lecturer posts

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has released exam dates for Senior Teacher and School Lecturer posts. The exam dates have been released for 16000+ posts. Candidates who have applied for the posts mentioned above can check the dates on the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The School Lecturer (School Edu.) examination will start on October 11 and will end on October 21, 2022, School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) exam will begin on November 15 and will end on November 17, 2022. Sr Teacher Gr II (Sec. Edu.) exam will commence on December 17 to 24, 2022.

The Commission will recruit 6000+ School Lecturer posts. The last date to apply for the posts was till June 4, 2022. On the other hand, the Senior Teacher recruitment ended on May 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 9,760 posts.

Candidates can check the selection process and exam pattern through the Detailed Notification available on the official website of RPSC.