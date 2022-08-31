Home / Education / Employment News / RPSC releases question papers for Assistant Professor posts, check here

RPSC releases question papers for Assistant Professor posts, check here

employment news
Published on Aug 31, 2022 04:15 PM IST

RPSC has released question papers for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can check the question papers through the simple steps given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released question papers for Assistant Professor Medical Education posts. The question papers have been released for various disciplines. Candidates who want to check the question papers can do it through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The question paper has been released for various disciplines under Medical Education. The exam duration is for 3 hours and the maximum marks is 180. Candidates can download the question papers through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download question papers 

How to download question papers

  • Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on whats new section and the list of question papers will be displayed.
  • Check the subject and click on the question paper link.
  • A new PDF file will open.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in sarkari naukri
