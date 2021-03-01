IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / RRB MI posts exam fee refund for those who appeared, give bank account details
As the applications were made around two years ago candidates' account details may have changed in the intervening period due to various reasons.(PTI file)
As the applications were made around two years ago candidates' account details may have changed in the intervening period due to various reasons.(PTI file)
employment news

RRB MI posts exam fee refund for those who appeared, give bank account details

  • The Railway Recruitment Boards has initiated refund of examination fee to candidates who took Computer based Test (CBT) for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts against CEN-03/2019.
READ FULL STORY
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:02 PM IST

The Railway Recruitment Boards has initiated refund of examination fee to candidates who took Computer based Test (CBT) for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts against CEN-03/2019.

As the applications were made around two years ago candidates' account details may have changed in the intervening period due to various reasons.

Therefore, RRB has provided an opportunity to these students to provide their Bank Account details once again. For this purpose an Update Bank Account Link will be provided on the official websites of RRBs which will be live from 10 am on March 2 to 5pm on March 17. SMS and Email will also be sent to these candidates to provide their correct bank account details.

RRB has further requested the candidates to ensure that the bank account number and IFSC Code provided by them are correct. Modification of bank details after submission will not be possible so extra precaution must be taken by the candidates.


Note: RRBs will not take responsibility for failure of refund, if any, on account of incorrect details furnished by the candidates.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb exam exam fee railway recruitment boards railway vacancy
Close
As the applications were made around two years ago candidates' account details may have changed in the intervening period due to various reasons.(PTI file)
As the applications were made around two years ago candidates' account details may have changed in the intervening period due to various reasons.(PTI file)
employment news

RRB MI posts exam fee refund for those who appeared, give bank account details

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:02 PM IST
  • The Railway Recruitment Boards has initiated refund of examination fee to candidates who took Computer based Test (CBT) for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts against CEN-03/2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 346 posts ends soon

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:26 AM IST
  • IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IOCL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at iocl.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
employment news

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020: Candidates who have cleared the main examination can check the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule online at upsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI JE admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
RBI JE admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

RBI JE admit card 2021 released at rbi.org.in, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:34 PM IST
  • RBI JE admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the RBI JE recruitment examination 2021 can download their admit card online at opportunities.rbi.org.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FCI Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
FCI Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

FCI Recruitment 2021: 89 AGM and Medical officer vacancies notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • FCI Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021:.(Screengrab)
RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021:.(Screengrab)
employment news

RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 29 vacancies at rbi.org.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:41 PM IST
  • RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.org.in on or before March 10, 2021, until 6 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC civil services result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in
UPSC civil services result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in
employment news

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Strategy to ace the exam in 10 simple points

By Manoj K Jha
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • The first stage of UPSC civil services exam, prelims, is objective in nature, the second stage mains is a written examination and the third stage interview is a verbal evaluation process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: 1598 vacancies notified, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:12 AM IST
  • TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before April 25, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in till 11.59 pm on or before March 18, 2021.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in till 11.59 pm on or before March 18, 2021.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
employment news

UPSC Recruitment 2021: 89 vacancies for various posts notified, check details

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications to fill 89 vacancies for various posts, including that of Public Prosecutor. Assistant Public Prosecutor and Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil).
READ FULL STORY
Close
DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020 released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:00 PM IST
  • DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020: Candidates who have cleared the DDA Patwari Stage I examination can download their admit cards for the Stage-II examination online at dda.org.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI Grade B admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
RBI Grade B admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

RBI Grade B admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • RBI Grade B admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the RBI Grade B examination 2021 can download their admit card online at rbi.org.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPRB Recruitment 2021.(File photo)
UPPRB Recruitment 2021.(File photo)
employment news

UPPRB Recruitment 2021: 9534 SI and various other posts notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • UPPRB Recruitment 2021: Once the application process started, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at uppbpb.gov.in on or before April 30, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DU Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
DU Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

DU Recruitment 2021: 1145 non-teaching vacancies on offer, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • DU Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DU Recruitment test 2021 online at recruitment.nta.nic.in on or before March 16, 2021, until 11:50 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021.(File photo)
CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021.(File photo)
employment news

CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the CSBC Bihar constable recruitment examination 2021 can download their hall tickets online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

RVUNL Recruitment 2021: 1075 AE, JE and other posts on offer, apply now

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at energy.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 16, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac