RRB MI posts exam fee refund for those who appeared, give bank account details
The Railway Recruitment Boards has initiated refund of examination fee to candidates who took Computer based Test (CBT) for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts against CEN-03/2019.
As the applications were made around two years ago candidates' account details may have changed in the intervening period due to various reasons.
Therefore, RRB has provided an opportunity to these students to provide their Bank Account details once again. For this purpose an Update Bank Account Link will be provided on the official websites of RRBs which will be live from 10 am on March 2 to 5pm on March 17. SMS and Email will also be sent to these candidates to provide their correct bank account details.
RRB has further requested the candidates to ensure that the bank account number and IFSC Code provided by them are correct. Modification of bank details after submission will not be possible so extra precaution must be taken by the candidates.
Note: RRBs will not take responsibility for failure of refund, if any, on account of incorrect details furnished by the candidates.
