IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / RRB NTPC 3rd phase exam schedule released, check dates and instructions
RRB NTPC 3rd Phase CBT exam schedule.(Shutterstock)
RRB NTPC 3rd Phase CBT exam schedule.(Shutterstock)
employment news

RRB NTPC 3rd phase exam schedule released, check dates and instructions

  • According to notification released, the 3rd phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held from January 31 to February 12 for around 28 lakh candidates.
READ FULL STORY
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:23 PM IST

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Wednesday released the third phase exam schedule to recruit for various NTPC graduate and under graduate posts. According to the notification released by RRB, the 3rd phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held from January 31 to February 12 for around 28 lakh candidates.

RRB will release the the link for viewing the exam city and date on all its websites at 9pm on Thursday, January 21. The link for downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will also be made available on all RRB websites.

Candidates will be able to download their e-call letters for appearing in the exam four days prior to the exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

Candidates who are scheduled to appear in the third phase are also being intimated through their registered mobile number and email id.

The RRB will take the exam of the remaining candidates in subsequent phases.

In case candidates need any further clarification they should reach out to the help desk provided on all RRB official websites.

Note: Candidates should refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb exam rrb ntpc rrb ntpc recruitment railway jobs govt jobs
app
Close
e-paper
SSC CHSL 2020 vacancies announced
SSC CHSL 2020 vacancies announced
employment news

Application begins for distict judge vacancies in Allahabad Court

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:37 PM IST
  • Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021: High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has invited online applications for recruitment against 98 vacancies of district judge (UP HJS).
READ FULL STORY
Close
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020. (HT File)
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020. (HT File)
employment news

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 4269 vacancies

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:44 AM IST
  • The online application process for India Post for recruitment against 4269 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Karnataka and Gujarat circles is closing on Wednesday, January 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath(PTI)
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath(PTI)
employment news

3.75 lakh youth got jobs in UP since 2017: CM Adityanath

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said 3.75 lakh youths were given jobs in the state in a transparent manner according to their merit since he took over in 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

NTA Recruitment 2021: 58 vacancies for stenographer and others on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:24 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at nta.ac.in on or before February 18, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
OSSSC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
OSSSC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

OSSSC Recruitment 2021: 600 vacancies for Pharmacists on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:52 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at osssc.gov.in on or before February 6, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC CHSL Marks 2021. (PTI file)
SSC CHSL Marks 2021. (PTI file)
employment news

SSC CHSL marks 2021 to be released today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • Once the marks are uploaded, candidates will be able to check the SSC CHSL Marks online at ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HSSC constable recruitment 2020(HT File)
HSSC constable recruitment 2020(HT File)
employment news

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: 232 Library Assistant and other posts on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at jkssb.nic.in on or before January 31, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI PO mains admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
SBI PO mains admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

SBI PO mains admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Candidates who have qualified for the SBI PO mains 2021 can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in on or before January 29, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)
employment news

UP CM to distribute appointment letters to 436 teachers today

By Rajeev Mullick
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:32 AM IST
  • Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute appointment letters to 436 selected candidates for the post of assistant teachers/associate lecturers in the government secondary schools here on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NHM UP admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
NHM UP admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

NHM UP admit card 2021 for Staff Nurse and other posts released

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:00 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the NHM UP Recruitment 2021 can download their admit card online at admitcard.samshrm.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
UP Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
employment news

UP Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021 for Editor and other posts released

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:11 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

IGM Recruitment 2021: 54 vacancies for Supervisor and others notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:23 AM IST
  • Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at igmkolkata.spmcil.com on or before February 19, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI file)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI file)
employment news

Instead of asking to do a job, people now ask why not create a startup: PM Modi

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:24 PM IST
PM Modi termed the current century is the century of the digital revolution and new-age innovation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC exam calendar 2021.(ANI file)
UPPSC exam calendar 2021.(ANI file)
employment news

UPPSC exam calendar 2021 released, check details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • As per the notification, the commission will be conducting a total of 16 recruitment examination from January to December 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSSSB Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
PSSSB Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: 547 vacancies for junior draftsman on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:46 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at sssb.punjab.gov.in on or before February 11, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP