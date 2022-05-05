RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022: Exam next week, know how to download hall ticket

Railway Recruitment Board will conduct RRB NTPC CBT 2 examination next week. The NTPC CBT 2 examination will be conducted on May 9 and 10, 2022. The admit card will be released soon on the official site of regional RRBs.

The 2nd stage computer based test will be conducted for those candidates who get shortlisted in CBT 1. The Board has already released the date information slip, exam city slip, date, shift, travel pass and score card of CBT 2. Candidates can login to the account and check them. However, to download the admit card, candidates who will appear for the examination can check these simple steps given below.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of RRB Ajmer on rrbajmer.gov.in.

Click on RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Further, the exam schedule for Pay levels 2, 3 and 5 will be announced later. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRBs.