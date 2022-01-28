Home / Education / Employment News / RRB NTPC & Level 1 Exam: Concerns/ suggestions link opened, notice here
RRB NTPC & Level 1 Exam: Concerns/ suggestions link opened, notice here

RRB NTPC and Level I exam concerns/ suggestions link has been activated. Candidates can register online through the direct link given below. 
Published on Jan 28, 2022 03:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Board has activated the RRB NTPC and Level 1 Exam concern/ suggestions window for candidates to raise queries and suggestions. Candidates who have concerns or suggestions can register their concerns/suggestions regarding the CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) and CEN RRC-01/2019 through the direct link given below. 

The link has been activated at 10 am and will remain active till February 16, 2022, &lt;strong&gt;as per the official notice&lt;/strong&gt;. To register for concern/ suggestions, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to register&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

RRB NTPC & Level 1 Exam: How to raise suggestions/ concerns 

  • Visit the official site of regional RRBs.
  • Click on RRB NTPC & Level 1 Exam suggestion link available on the home page.
  • A PDF notice will open where candidates will have the link to raise suggestions.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Raise the concerns or suggestions and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, RRB NTPC Exam and Level I examination has been postponed by the Railway Board amid violent protests in Bihar. The Board has constituted a high power committee to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14-15th January 2022.

Topics
rrb rrb ntpc rrb ntpc recruitment + 1 more
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 28, 2022
