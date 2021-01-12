RRB NTPC Phase 2 admit card 2021 for Chandigarh region released
- Candidates whose exam is falling in the second phase can download their RRB NTPC CBT-1 admit card online at rrbcdg.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Board, Chandigarh on Tuesday released the admit card for 2nd phase of the Non-technical popular category recruitment exam on its regional website.
The board will conduct the second phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 from January 16 to 31, 2021. The link to check exam city and date was released on January 6, 2021. As many as 27 lakh candidates will appear in the second phase of exam this year.
Direct link to download RRB NTPC admit card 2021 for Chandigarh
How to download RRB NTPC Phase 2 admit card 2021:
Visit the official website at rbcdg.gov.in
Under the "Notices" section, click on the link that reads, "CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) - CBT1 First phase - Link for downloading e-call letter"
A new page will appear on the display screen
Login using your application number and password
Your RRB NTPC CBT-1 admit card will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out.
