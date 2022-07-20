RRB NTPC skill test for pay levels 5, 2 on Aug 12, language option entry begins

RRB NTPC 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct typing test/skill test for pay levels 5 and 2 on August 12. Candidates who have been selected in the computer based test (CBT 2) can now go to rrbcdg.gov.in and select language for the typing test.

“Shortlisted candidates for CBTST should exercise their option for Typing Language of either English / Hindi, through the link provided in the official website of respective RRBs. If the candidate does not choose the typing language within the stipulated time, the default Language for typing will be ENGLISH,” as per the RRB notification.

“Candidates are advised to choose the language option carefully. Option once exercised, cannot be changed under any circumstances. No further correspondence will be entertained in this regard,” it further says.

The link will remain active till July 25.

The 2nd stage computer based test (CBT-2) for levels 5,3 and 2 was held on June 12 and 17, 2022. Results for pay levels 5 and 2 was published on the official websites of RRBs on July 18.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON