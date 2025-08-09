Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Apply for 434 Nursing Superintendent & other posts, direct link here

Updated on: Aug 09, 2025 02:27 pm IST

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 registration begins on regional RRB websites. The registration process will end on September 8, 2025. 

Railway Recruitment Boards, RRB has invited applications for Paramedical category posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of regional RRBs. This recruitment drive will fill up 434 posts in the organisation.

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Apply for 434 Nursing Superintendent & other posts, direct link here(Rajkumar)
The registration process begins on August 9 and will close on September 8, 2025. The last date for payment of application fee os September 10, 2025. The correction window will open on September 11 and will close on September 20, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Nursing Superintendent: 272 posts

2. Dialysis Technician: 4 posts

3. Health & Malaria Inspector Gr II: 33 posts

4. Pharmacist (Entry Grade): 105 posts

5. Radiographer X-Ray Technician: 4 posts

6. ECG Technician: 4 posts

7. Laboratory Assistant Grade II: 12 posts

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of document verification, CBT and medical examination. There shall be negative marking in CBT (Computer Based Test/Examination) and marks shall be deducted for each wronganswer @ 1/3 of the marks allotted for each question.

Shortlisting of candidates for Document Verification and empanelment will be made strictly on merit based on the performance of the candidate in the CBT, subject to securing minimum qualifying marks prescribed for their communities.

Examination Fee

The examination fee for all candidates is 500/-. Out of this fee of 500/-, an amount of 400/- shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in CBT.

For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC)*. (Caution to Candidates: EBC shouldnot be confused with OBC or EWS is 250/-. The fee can be paid through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI will be accepted. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRB.

Direct link to apply here 

Detailed Notification Here 

