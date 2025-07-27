RRB Technician 2025 registration and other deadlines extended, check revised dates here

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced that the application deadline for the recruitment of Technicians under the employment notice 02/2025 has been extended. Candidates can apply for RRB Technician recruitment 2025 up to August 7 (11:59 pm). Previously, the deadline was July 28. RRB Technician 2025 registration and other deadlines extended(HT File/ For representation)

With this, deadlines for some other key events have also changed. Check the table below for more details:

Activity Previous date Revised date Last date to apply July 28 August 7 Last date to pay application fee July 30 August 9 Edit window August 1 to 10 August 10 to 19 Dates during which eligible scribe candidates must provide their scribe details in the application portal August 11 to 15 August 20 to 24 Crucial date for validity of educational qualifications and all other certifications July 28 August 7 View All Prev Next

The date for determining the age limit, July 1, remains unchanged.

Candidates should be between 18 and 33 years of age for the Technician grade 1 Signal and 18 to 30 years old for Technician grade 3 posts.

This recruitment drive will fill up 6238 vacancies in the organisation.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the Technician recruitment can check the steps given below:

1. Visit the official website, rrbapply.gov.in

2. Click on the RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 application link available on the home page.

3. Register and get your login details.

4. Login and fill the application form.

5. Upload documents and pay the application fee.

6. Submit your form and download the confirmation page.