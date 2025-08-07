Railway Recruitment Boards will close the registration process for Technician posts on August 7, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the Technician posts can find the direct link through the official website of regional RRBs. RRB Technician Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 6238 posts, direct link here(Rajkumar)

The last date for application fee payment for the submitted application is August 9, 2025. The modification window for corrections will open on August 10 and will close on August 19, 2025.

All candidates should be between 18 to 33 years for Technician Gr I Signal and 18 to 30 years for Technician Gr III posts to apply for the post.

The examination fee is ₹500/- for all candidates. Out of this fee, an amont of ₹400/- shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in CBT. The examination fee is ₹250/- for candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC). The fee payment can be done through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the steps given below to apply online.

1. Visit the official websites of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 application link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the application form will be displayed.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 6238 Technician posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.