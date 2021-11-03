Home / Education / Employment News / RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 3366 posts
RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 3366 posts

RRC will close down the registration process for Apprentice posts today, November 3, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below. 
Published on Nov 03, 2021 08:01 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Cell, Eastern Railway will close down the registration process for Apprentice posts on November 3, 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of RRC ER on rrcer.com. The registration process was started on October 4, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 3366 posts in the organization. The list of selected candidates will be displayed on November 18, 2021. 

To apply for the posts, candidates must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from a government recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years of age. Follow these simple steps to apply online. 

Direct link to apply here 

RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of RRC ER on rrcer.com.
  • Click on link to fill up apprentice posts.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to either login or register themselves.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
