RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 2424 posts at rrccr.com, direct link here

Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway will close the registration process for RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2024 on August 15, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the direct link available on the official website of RRC CR at rrccr.com. The link to apply will close at 5 pm today. RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration ends today for 2424 posts

The registration process was started on July 16, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 2424 posts in the organization.

Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2424 posts at rrccr.com

The educational qualification includes that candidates who want to apply should have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate. The age limit of the candidate to apply for the post should be between 15 years to 24 years of age.

RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: How to apply

All the eligible candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official website of RRC CR at rrccr.com.

Click on RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the apply online link.

Now enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/-. The payment can be made by using debit card / credit card / Internet Banking / SBI Challan etc. SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates are exempted from payment of fees. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Central Railway.