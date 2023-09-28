News / Education / Employment News / RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 3115 posts at rrcrecruit.co.in

RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 3115 posts at rrcrecruit.co.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 28, 2023 07:29 PM IST

RRC ER will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at rrcrecruit.co.in.

Eastern Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RRC ER at rrcrecruit.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 3115 posts in the organization.

The registration process was started on September 27 and will end on October 26, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Howrah Division: 659 posts
  • Liluah Workshop: 612 posts
  • Sealdah Workshop: 440 posts
  • Kanchrapara Workshop: 187 posts
  • Malda Division: 138 posts
  • Asansol Division: 412 posts
  • Jamalpur Workshop: 667 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age. The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50 percent marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and should also possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVY/SCVT.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidate will be on the basis of merit prepared in respect of all eligible candidates who apply against the notification. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of data/ details filled up by candidates in the online application form.

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/-. No fees will have to be paid by the SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Women candidates. The payment should be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc.

Detailed Notification Here  

Direct link to apply here 

Sign out