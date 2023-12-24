RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 1104 apprentice post
Last day to apply for RRC North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023.
Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) North Eastern Railway will conclude the applictaion process for apprentice posts today, December 24. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ner.indianrailways.gov.in.
RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment aims to fill 1104 Apprentice vacancies.
|Workshop/Unit
|Slots
|Mechanical Workshop/ Gorakhpur
|411
|Signal Workshop/ Gorakhpur Cantt
|63
|Bridge Workshop /Gorakhpur Cantt
|35
|Mechanical Workshop/ Izzatnagar
|151
|Diesel Shed / Izzatnagar
|60
|Carriage & Wagon /lzzatnagar
|64
|Carriage & Wagon / Lucknow Jn
|155
|Diesel Shed / Gonda
|90
|Carriage & Wagon /Varanasi
|75
RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 15 and 24 as of December 25.
The candidates will have to pay ₹100 as a processing fee. SC/ST/EWS/Divyang (PwBD)/Women candidates are exempted from payment of processing fee.
RRC NER Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website of RRC NER at ner.indianrailways.gov.in.
On the homepage click on the recruitment link
Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Submit the application form and take print for future reference.