News / Education / Employment News / RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 1104 apprentice post

RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 1104 apprentice post

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 24, 2023 11:08 AM IST

Last day to apply for RRC North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023.

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) North Eastern Railway will conclude the applictaion process for apprentice posts today, December 24. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

This recruitment aims to fill 1104 Apprentice vacancies.
This recruitment aims to fill 1104 Apprentice vacancies.

Direct link to apply

RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment aims to fill 1104 Apprentice vacancies.

Workshop/UnitSlots
Mechanical Workshop/ Gorakhpur411
Signal Workshop/ Gorakhpur Cantt63
Bridge Workshop /Gorakhpur Cantt35
Mechanical Workshop/ Izzatnagar151
Diesel Shed / Izzatnagar60
Carriage & Wagon /lzzatnagar64
Carriage & Wagon / Lucknow Jn155
Diesel Shed / Gonda90
Carriage & Wagon /Varanasi75

RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 15 and 24 as of December 25.

The candidates will have to pay 100 as a processing fee. SC/ST/EWS/Divyang (PwBD)/Women candidates are exempted from payment of processing fee.

RRC NER Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of RRC NER at ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the recruitment link

Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
