RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 1104 apprentice post

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) North Eastern Railway will conclude the applictaion process for apprentice posts today, December 24. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ner.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment aims to fill 1104 Apprentice vacancies.

Workshop/Unit Slots Mechanical Workshop/ Gorakhpur 411 Signal Workshop/ Gorakhpur Cantt 63 Bridge Workshop /Gorakhpur Cantt 35 Mechanical Workshop/ Izzatnagar 151 Diesel Shed / Izzatnagar 60 Carriage & Wagon /lzzatnagar 64 Carriage & Wagon / Lucknow Jn 155 Diesel Shed / Gonda 90 Carriage & Wagon /Varanasi 75

RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 15 and 24 as of December 25.

The candidates will have to pay ₹100 as a processing fee. SC/ST/EWS/Divyang (PwBD)/Women candidates are exempted from payment of processing fee.

RRC NER Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of RRC NER at ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the recruitment link

Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form and take print for future reference.