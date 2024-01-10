RRC, Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3093 posts ends tomorrow, link here

Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway will close the registration process for RRC, Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024 on January 11, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the apprentice posts can do it through the official website of RRC, Northern Railway at rrcnr.org. RRC, Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration ends tomorrow

The registration process was started on December 11, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 3093 posts in the organisation.

To apply for the posts, candidates must have passed SSC/ Matriculation/ 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum of 50 per cent marks, in the aggregate, from a recognised Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognised by Government of India. The age limit should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

RRC, Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RRC, Northern Railway at rrcnr.org.

Click on RRC, Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on online application.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹100/- which has to be paid through online mode as part of online application process. RRC will not accept application fee in Cash/ Cheque/ Money order/ IPO/ Demand Draft/ Central Recruitment Fee Stamp etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRC.