RRC Northern Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 3000+ apprentice posts from Dec 11

Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway has invited applications for apprentice posts. The application process will commence on December 11 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 11. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.rrcnr.org. RRC Northern Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 3000+ apprentice posts

The merit list is expected to be displayed on February 12.

RRC Northern Railway Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3093 vacancies.

RRC Northern Railway Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed SSC/ Matriculation or equivalent with 50 % marks in aggregate, from a recognized board. Candidates must have passed ITI in the relevant trade issued by NVCT/SCVT recognised by the government of India.

RRC Northern Railway Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 15 to 24 years as of January 11, 2024.

RRC Northern Railway Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹100 as an application fee. SC/ST, PwBd and women candidates are not required to pay an application fee.

RRC Northern Railway Recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection will be based on the screening and scrutiny of the application. There will be no written test of viva.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below: