RRC, West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 3015 posts

RRC, West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 3015 posts

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 14, 2024 08:51 AM IST

RRC, West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 registration ends today, January 14, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

West Central Railway, WCR will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on January 14, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of WCR at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The registration process was started on December 15, 2023.

RRC, West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply

This recruitment drive will fill up 3015 posts in the organization.

The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from the recognised Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years of age.

Direct link to apply for RRC, West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023

RRC, West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of WCR at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.
  • Click on Railway Recruitment Cell link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apprentice 2023-24 link.
  • Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on login link.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For all candidates, the application fees is 136/- and for SC, ST, PwBD and Women candidates, the application fees is 36/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WCR.

