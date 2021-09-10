RSMSSB agriculture supervisor admit card released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has released the admit card of the direct recruitment test for the post of agriculture supervisor-2021. Candidates who applied for the test can download their admit cards from the official website of RSMSSB at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The direct recruitment test for the post of agriculture supervisor-2021 is scheduled to be held on September 18, 2021 from 10am to 12 noon.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 882 vacancies of agriculture supervisor.

Direct link to download RSMSSB agriculture supervisor admit card 2021

How to download RSMSSB agriculture supervisor admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Recruitment Advertisement" link.

Click on "Apply online" link, where "Direct Recruitment of Agriculture Supervisor-2021" is written.

Click on "Get Admit Card" link.

Key in your credentials and log in.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out.