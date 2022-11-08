Home / Education / Employment News / RSMSSB CHO recruitment 2022 Apply for 3531 posts at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB CHO recruitment 2022 Apply for 3531 posts at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

employment news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 12:58 PM IST

RSMSSB begins the online application process for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer 2022.

RSMSSB CHO recruitment 2022 Apply for 3531 posts at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
RSMSSB CHO recruitment 2022 Apply for 3531 posts at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

The online application process for the post of Community Health Officer in 2022 has been started by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)ht ed. Candidates can submit their applications for the positions on the recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in website by December 7.

RSMSSB CHO recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3531 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer.

RSMSSB CHO recruitment 2022 age limit: The age of the candidates should be between 21 to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

RSMSSB CHO recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates from the Unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay a fee of 450, while candidates from the BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category, are only required to pay 350. The application fees is 250 for SC/ST applicants.

RSMSSB CHO recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, “ RECRUITMENT OF COMMUNITY HEALTH OFFICER (CONTRACTUAL) - 2022 (RSSB)”

Register and proceed with the application

Login and apply for the desired post

Fill application form, upload all the required documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rsmssb recruitment
rsmssb recruitment

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out