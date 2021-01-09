RSMSSB forest guard, forester recruitment application deadline extended
RSMSSB Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has extended the deadline to apply for the recruitment of forest guard and forester. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before January 22.
There are a total of 1041 vacancies for the post of forest guard and 87 vacancies for the post of forester.
Eligibility Criteria:
Forest Guard - Candidate must have passed class 10th exam with knowledge of Devanagari Script Hindi and Rajasthan Culture
Forester - Candidate must have passed class 12th exam and possess knowledge of Devanagari Script Hindi and Rajasthan Culture.
Candidates will have to clear a written exam followed by a physical measurement/efficiency test for final selection.
Age limit:
Forest Guard - 18 years to 24 years
Forester - 18 years to 40 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IB ACIO Recruitment 2020: Application window for 2000 vacancies closes today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSMSSB forest guard, forester recruitment application deadline extended
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application begins for 46 vacancies for various posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IDBI SO Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 134 vacancies ends today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Agility, adaptability and resilience are key skills to survive the new normal'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Assistant Teachers Recruitment: Last day to apply for 16.5K posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil India Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 65 vacancies for various posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar SHS Recruitment: Application begins for 4k staff nurse posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mental stress among college students on rise during Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU degree delay: Students say future is in jeopardy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TSPSC Group 4 services admit card 2020 released at tspsc.gov.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSMSSB Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 1098 JE vacancies begins today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox