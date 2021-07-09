Home / Education / Employment News / RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2021 date released on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check here
RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2021 date has been released. Candidates can check the exam dates on the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 09:45 AM IST

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has released the RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2021 date on July 8, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the Patwari exam can check the official notice available on the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notice released by the Board, the Patwari exam will be conducted on October 23 and October 24, 2021. The detailed exam schedule will be released by the Board later, said the official notice.

The Board has also increased the number of vacancies for Patwari recruitment. Earlier the number of vacancies was 4421 which was increased to 5378 vacancies. The registration link will again reopen to fill up the revised vacancies on July 15, 2021. Candidates who are interested in the post can apply online till July 29, 2021. The correction window will open on July 30 and will close on August 5, 2021. Candidates can make the changes in the application form in the said period.

Earlier the application process was started on January 20, 2020 and ended on February 26, 2020. The detailed exam schedule earlier released stated that the exam would be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 8.30 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. However, the shifts may change this time. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.

