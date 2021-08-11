Home / Education / Employment News / RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 629 Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer posts
RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 629 Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer posts

RSMSSB will recruit Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 01:25 PM IST

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has invited applications from candidates to apply for Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The registration will begin on August 18, 2021 and the last date to apply for the posts is till September 16, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 629 posts in the organization. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the eligibility criteria, selection process and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of vacancies 
Fireman29 Posts 
Assistant Fire Officer  600 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria

• Fireman: Candidates should have passed Class 12 or intermediate exam from state board or central board and should also have 6-month fireman training.

• Assistant Fire Officer: Candidates should have bachelor degree in any stream with assistant fire officer degree.

The age limit for both the posts is between 18 to 40 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General, OBC category will have to pay 450/- as application fees and OBC and NCL candidates will have to pay 350/- and SC, ST category candidates will have to pay 250/. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB.

