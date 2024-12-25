Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RSSB to recruit for 500 Conductor posts, registration dates out on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Dec 25, 2024 04:57 PM IST

RSSB will recruit for Conductor posts. Check registration dates and other details here. 

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, RSSB has invited applications for Conductor posts. Eligible candidates can check the detailed notification available on the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSSB to recruit for 500 Conductor posts, registration dates released
RSSB to recruit for 500 Conductor posts, registration dates released

The registration process will begin on March 27 and will conclude on April 25, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts in the organization.

J&K Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 278 posts at jkbank.com, direct link here

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed Class 10 from a recognized Board. The candidate should have driving license.

Age Limit

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be between 18 to 40 years of age as on January 1, 2026.

RPSC Rajasthan Senior Teacher admit card released, direct link and how to download

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test. The Board may conduct Computer Based Test (CBT) / Tablet Based Test (TBT) / Offline (OMR) based examination on the above posts. The Board will give detailed information for the recruitment examination for the above posts of conductor separately through the Board's website and press release.

Application Fee

The application fee is 600/- for candidates belonging to general category and other backward class / extremely backward class applicants of the semi-layer category. For others including Other Backward Class / extremely backward class and economically weaker section / scheduled caste / scheduled caste of non-semilayer category of Rajasthan, tribal applicants, disabled applicants, the application fee is 400/-. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSSB.

Detailed Notification Here

Discover the complete story...
See more
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On