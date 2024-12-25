RSSB to recruit for 500 Conductor posts, registration dates out on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, RSSB has invited applications for Conductor posts. Eligible candidates can check the detailed notification available on the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSSB to recruit for 500 Conductor posts, registration dates released

The registration process will begin on March 27 and will conclude on April 25, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts in the organization.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed Class 10 from a recognized Board. The candidate should have driving license.

Age Limit

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be between 18 to 40 years of age as on January 1, 2026.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test. The Board may conduct Computer Based Test (CBT) / Tablet Based Test (TBT) / Offline (OMR) based examination on the above posts. The Board will give detailed information for the recruitment examination for the above posts of conductor separately through the Board's website and press release.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹600/- for candidates belonging to general category and other backward class / extremely backward class applicants of the semi-layer category. For others including Other Backward Class / extremely backward class and economically weaker section / scheduled caste / scheduled caste of non-semilayer category of Rajasthan, tribal applicants, disabled applicants, the application fee is ₹400/-. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSSB.