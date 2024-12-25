J&K Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 278 posts at jkbank.com, direct link here

J&K Bank has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of J&K Bank at jkbank.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 278 posts in the organization. J&K Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 278 posts, direct link here (ANI Twitter)

The registration process started on December 24, 2024. The last date to apply is January 7, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduation degree from a recognized University/ Institute. Result should be declared by or before last date of registration. The candidate should be proficient in local language of the respective region/ area. Preference shall be given to domiciles of the respective region/ area. The age limit should be between 20 to 28 years as on 01/01/2024.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of online written test. The written test will comprise of 100 questions and the maximum marks is 100. The exam duration is for 60 minutes. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth (1/4th) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at final score.

Application Fee

The candidates will have to pay ₹700/- as application fee if belonging to unreserved category and Rs.500/- if belonging to reserved category. The payment of fee should be done through online mode. Transaction charges for Online Payment of application fees/intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate.) The amount of fee will be inclusive of GST. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JK Bank.