Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024: Registration for 24797 posts begins on March 4

Local Self Government, Rajasthan has invited applications for Safai Karamchari posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Local Self Government, Rajasthan at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 24797 posts in the organization. Safai Karamchari Bharti Recruitment 2024: Registration begins on March 4

The registration process will begin on March 4 and will end on March 24, 2024. The correction window will open on March 27 and will close on April 2, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: March 4

Closing date of application: March 24

Correction window: March 27 to April 2

Eligibility Criteria

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 40 years of age. The educational qualification details can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be selected from the applications received. Candidates will be selected for practical examination category wise by adopting lottery process. The practical examination will be conducted in the concerned urban body for a period of 03 months.

Application Fees