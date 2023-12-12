SAIL MT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 92 Management Trainee posts at sailcareers.com

Steel Authority of India Limited, SAIL has invited applications for Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SAIL at sailcareers.com. The registration process was started on December 11 and will end on December 31, 2023. SAIL MT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 92 Management Trainee posts(HT file)

This recruitment drive will fill up 92 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Chemical Engineering: 3 posts

Civil Engineering: 3 posts

Electrical Engineering: 26 posts

Instrumentation Engineering: 7 posts

Mechanical Engineering: 34 posts

Metallurgy Engineering: 5 posts

Mining Engineering: 14 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for Management Trainee (technical) posts in SAIL should possess Degree in Engineering/ Technology in related disciplines. The candidate’s age limit should be below 33 years for SC/ ST category, 31 years for OBC (NCL) category, 10 years over and above category relaxation for PwBD category candidates and 45 years irrespective of the caste/ category of the candidates for departmental candidates.

Selection Process

The eligible candidates will be required to appear for an online examination- computer-based test to be held tentatively in January 2024, at any of the centers mentioned in the Detailed Notification. The online examination will be of 200 marks consisting of two parts- Domain Knowledge Test and Aptitude Test.

Application Fee

The application fees is ₹700/- for OBC (NCL) candidates and ₹200/- for SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/ Departmental candidates. Candidates can opt to pay the application fee online through Net Banking/ Credit card/ ATM-cum-Debit Card.

Detailed Notification Here