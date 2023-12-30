close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / SAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 41 Managerial posts at sail.co.in

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 41 Managerial posts at sail.co.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 30, 2023 12:33 PM IST

SAIL will recruit candidates for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply at sail.co.in.

Steel Authority of India Ltd, SAIL has invited applications for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SAIL at sail.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 41 posts in the organization.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 41 Managerial posts at sail.co.in
SAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 41 Managerial posts at sail.co.in

The commencement of registration will begin on December 15 and will end on January 11, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Vacancy Details

  • AGM (E-5) (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Civil): 7 posts
  • AGM (E-5) (Projects): 5 posts
  • Manager (E-3) (Mechanical/Electrical/ Civil): 12 posts
  • Manager (E-3) (Metallurgy): 2 posts
  • Manager (Mechanical–Hydraulics) (E-3): 2 posts
  • Manager (E-3) (Information Technology): 3 posts
  • Manager (E-3) (Mines) (for OGoM only): 3 posts
  • Manager (E-3) (Projects): 5 posts
  • Dy. Manager (E-2) (P&HS): 1 post
  • Asst. Manager (E-1) (Geology) (for OGoM only): 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection to the posts will done through Computer Based Test (CBT) & Interview or Interview or both. If selection will be through interview only, the minimum qualifying marks will be 50% for unreserved posts and 40% for posts reserved for SC/ST/OBC(NCL).

Application Fees

The application and processing fee for GEN/OBC/EWS candidates is 700/- and SC/ST/ESM/PwBD candidates is 200/-. Candidates will be required to pay Application & Processing Fee through Net Banking / Credit / ATM-cum-Debit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SAIL.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out