Steel Authority of India Ltd, SAIL has invited applications for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SAIL at sail.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 41 posts in the organization. SAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 41 Managerial posts at sail.co.in

The commencement of registration will begin on December 15 and will end on January 11, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Vacancy Details

AGM (E-5) (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Civil): 7 posts

AGM (E-5) (Projects): 5 posts

Manager (E-3) (Mechanical/Electrical/ Civil): 12 posts

Manager (E-3) (Metallurgy): 2 posts

Manager (Mechanical–Hydraulics) (E-3): 2 posts

Manager (E-3) (Information Technology): 3 posts

Manager (E-3) (Mines) (for OGoM only): 3 posts

Manager (E-3) (Projects): 5 posts

Dy. Manager (E-2) (P&HS): 1 post

Asst. Manager (E-1) (Geology) (for OGoM only): 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection to the posts will done through Computer Based Test (CBT) & Interview or Interview or both. If selection will be through interview only, the minimum qualifying marks will be 50% for unreserved posts and 40% for posts reserved for SC/ST/OBC(NCL).

Application Fees

The application and processing fee for GEN/OBC/EWS candidates is ₹700/- and SC/ST/ESM/PwBD candidates is ₹200/-. Candidates will be required to pay Application & Processing Fee through Net Banking / Credit / ATM-cum-Debit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SAIL.