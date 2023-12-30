SAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 41 Managerial posts at sail.co.in
SAIL will recruit candidates for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply at sail.co.in.
Steel Authority of India Ltd, SAIL has invited applications for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SAIL at sail.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 41 posts in the organization.
The commencement of registration will begin on December 15 and will end on January 11, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- AGM (E-5) (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Civil): 7 posts
- AGM (E-5) (Projects): 5 posts
- Manager (E-3) (Mechanical/Electrical/ Civil): 12 posts
- Manager (E-3) (Metallurgy): 2 posts
- Manager (Mechanical–Hydraulics) (E-3): 2 posts
- Manager (E-3) (Information Technology): 3 posts
- Manager (E-3) (Mines) (for OGoM only): 3 posts
- Manager (E-3) (Projects): 5 posts
- Dy. Manager (E-2) (P&HS): 1 post
- Asst. Manager (E-1) (Geology) (for OGoM only): 1 post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
Selection to the posts will done through Computer Based Test (CBT) & Interview or Interview or both. If selection will be through interview only, the minimum qualifying marks will be 50% for unreserved posts and 40% for posts reserved for SC/ST/OBC(NCL).
Application Fees
The application and processing fee for GEN/OBC/EWS candidates is ₹700/- and SC/ST/ESM/PwBD candidates is ₹200/-. Candidates will be required to pay Application & Processing Fee through Net Banking / Credit / ATM-cum-Debit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SAIL.