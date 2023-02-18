Home / Education / Employment News / Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2023: Apply for LDC & other posts

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2023: Apply for LDC & other posts

employment news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 06:41 PM IST

Sainik School Goalpara will recruit candidates for LDC and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of Sainik School Goalpara at sainikschoolgoalpara.org.

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2023: Apply for LDC & other posts
Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2023: Apply for LDC & other posts
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Sainik School Goalpara has invited applications for LDC and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Sainik School Goalpara at sainikschoolgoalpara.org. The last date to submit the application form is till February 28, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • TGT (Computer Science): 1 post
  • School Counselor: 1 post
  • Nursing Sister: 1 post
  • Band Master: 1 post
  • LDC: 2 posts
  • Ward Boy: 2 posts
  • Lab Assistant: 2 posts
  • PEM/PTI cum Matron: 1 post
  • Horse Riding Instructor: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test, demonstration and interview for TGT, Counselor, Master, Lab Assistant and Horse Riding Instructor posts and Written Test, skill, proficiency test and interview for LDC, Ward Boy, PEM/PTI cum Matron, Nursing Sister.

Application Fees

The application fees is 1000/- for some posts and 500/- for others. The fees should be paid in the form Demand Draft drawn in favour of “Principal, Sainik School, Goalpara” payable to State Bank of India, Mornai.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sainik school sarkari naukri
sainik school sarkari naukri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out