Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2023: Apply for LDC & other posts

Sainik School Goalpara has invited applications for LDC and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Sainik School Goalpara at sainikschoolgoalpara.org. The last date to submit the application form is till February 28, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

TGT (Computer Science): 1 post

School Counselor: 1 post

Nursing Sister: 1 post

Band Master: 1 post

LDC: 2 posts

Ward Boy: 2 posts

Lab Assistant: 2 posts

PEM/PTI cum Matron: 1 post

Horse Riding Instructor: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test, demonstration and interview for TGT, Counselor, Master, Lab Assistant and Horse Riding Instructor posts and Written Test, skill, proficiency test and interview for LDC, Ward Boy, PEM/PTI cum Matron, Nursing Sister.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000/- for some posts and ₹500/- for others. The fees should be paid in the form Demand Draft drawn in favour of “Principal, Sainik School, Goalpara” payable to State Bank of India, Mornai.