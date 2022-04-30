Sainik School Jhunjhunu Recruitment 2022: Apply for TGT and other posts

Sainik School Jhunjhunu has invited applications from candidates to apply for TGT and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Sainik School Jhunjhunu on ssjhunjhunu.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 21, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

TGT (Gen Science) (Regular): 1 Post

TGT (Social Science) (Regular): 1 Post

TGT (English) (Regular): 2 Posts

Art Master (Contractual): 1 Post

Music Teacher (Contractual): 1 Post

Counselor (Contractual): 1 Post

Office Superintendent (Contractual): 1 Post

UDC (Contractual): 1 Post

LDC (Contractual): 1 Post

Driver (Contractual): 1 Post

Ward Boy (Contractual): 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can apply online by checking the educational qualification and age limit through <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

Only short-listed candidates who fulfill eligibility criteria based on essential qualification(s) will be called for Written Exam, Skill test and Interview (as applicable). Skill test and Interview, where applicable will be conducted after written exam.

Application Fees

Candidate must attach crossed demand draft (non-refundable) of Rs. 500/- for Gen Category/OBC & Rs. 250/- for SC/ST category, preferably issued by the SBI drawn in favour of Principal, Sainik School Jhunjhunu payable at SBI Collectorate Branch- Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) (Branch Code No.32040).