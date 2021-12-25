Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply for General Employee & other posts

Sainik School Ambikapur has invited applications from candidates to apply for General Employee and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Sainik School Ambikapur on sainikschoolambikapur.org.in. The last date to apply for the post is within 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news.

Bio-data downloaded from the school website only will be considered. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

General Employee: 20 Posts

Counsellor: 1 Post

Horse Riding Instructor: 1 Post

Nursing Sister: 1 Post

Laboratory Assistant: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

General Employee: Matriculation or equivalent.

Counsellor: Graduate in Psychology or PG Diploma in Child Development or Career Guidance and Counselling.

Horse Riding Instructor: Intermediate or equivalent and knowledge of horse riding/ risaldar course qualified.

Nursing Sister: Diploma/ Degree in Nursing.

Laboratory Assistant: Intermediate Science or equivalent with Chemistry subject.

Application Fees

Candidates will have to submit the application along with Demand Draft worth ₹500/- for General Employee post and ₹200/- for other posts in favour of Principal Sainik School Ambikapur payable at Ambikapur.

Other Details

Preference will be given to candidates having higher qualification/ skills and experience in respective field. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Sainik School Ambikapur.