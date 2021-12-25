Home / Education / Employment News / Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply for General Employee & other posts
employment news

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply for General Employee & other posts

Sainik School will recruit candidates for general employee and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online hrough the official site of Sainik School Ambikapur on sainikschoolambikapur.org.in. 
Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply for General Employee &amp; other posts(HT file)
Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply for General Employee & other posts(HT file)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Sainik School Ambikapur has invited applications from candidates to apply for General Employee and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Sainik School Ambikapur on sainikschoolambikapur.org.in. The last date to apply for the post is within 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. 

Bio-data downloaded from the school website only will be considered. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • General Employee: 20 Posts 
  • Counsellor: 1 Post 
  • Horse Riding Instructor: 1 Post 
  • Nursing Sister: 1 Post 
  • Laboratory Assistant: 1 Post 

Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification

  • General Employee: Matriculation or equivalent. 
  • Counsellor: Graduate in Psychology or PG Diploma in Child Development or Career Guidance and Counselling. 
  • Horse Riding Instructor: Intermediate or equivalent and knowledge of horse riding/ risaldar course qualified. 
  • Nursing Sister: Diploma/ Degree in Nursing.
  • Laboratory Assistant: Intermediate Science or equivalent with Chemistry subject. 

Application Fees

Candidates will have to submit the application along with Demand Draft worth 500/- for General Employee post and 200/- for other posts in favour of Principal Sainik School Ambikapur payable at Ambikapur. 

Other Details 

Preference will be given to candidates having higher qualification/ skills and experience in respective field. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Sainik School Ambikapur. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sainik school sarkari naukri
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out