Sanad Television recruitment 2021: Application invited to fill 39 posts

Sanad Television recruitment 2021: Sansad Television, Parliament of India has invited applications for engagement of professionals/consultants on contract basis. The contract period is for one year, which may be extended subject to satisfactory performance of the candidates.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 39 posts.

Interested and Eligible candidates have to submit the scanned copy of their application form along with the required documents to the following Email-ID sansadtvadvt@gmail.com.

Candidates have to mail their application form along with the required documents within 21 days of the issue of the advertisement. The advertisement was notified on the official website of the Parliament of India Lok Sabha on July 7.

Vacancy details:

There is one vacancy each for the post of HR Manager, Digital Head, Senior Producer (English), Graphics Promo GFX Artist, Graphics Sketch Artist, Promo Editor, Senior Social Media Content Writer (Bilingual), Website Manager.

There are two vacancies for each post of Anchor/Producer (English), Producer (English) preferably bilingual, Graphics GFX Artist, Senior Video Editor, Social Media Handles Manager.

There are three vacancies for the post of Graphics Panel GFX Operator and Switcher. There are 4 posts for content writer (2 in English and 2 in Hindi). Assistant Producer (English): 5 vacancies , Junior Video Editor: 6 vacancies

Age limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 35 to 50 years.

Candidates are advised to check the educational qualification and other details on the official website of the Parliament of India Lok Sabha at http://loksabhaph.nic.in/