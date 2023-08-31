News / Education / Employment News / SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Notification for 6160 posts out at sbi.co.in

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Notification for 6160 posts out at sbi.co.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Aug 31, 2023 08:37 PM IST

SBI will recruit candidates for 6160 Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply from September 1 onwards.

State Bank of India, SBI has released SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 notification. The registration process will begin on September 1, 2023 and will close on September 21, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 6160 posts in the organization.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Notification for 6160 posts out at sbi.co.in(REUTERS)
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Notification for 6160 posts out at sbi.co.in(REUTERS)

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. Candidates can apply for engagement in one state only. Candidates can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: September 1, 2023
  • Closing date of application: September 21, 2023
  • Written exam: October/ November 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply should have graduation degree from a recognised University/ Institute.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of online written test and test of local language. The written test will have 100 questions and the maximum marks is 100. The exam duration is for 60 minutes. Except for the test of General English, Test questions for Written examination shall be set in 13 Regional Languages viz. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu , Urdu in addition to English and Hindi Language.

Application Fees

The application fees for General/ OBC/ EWS category is 300/-. SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out